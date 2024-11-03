Woman sustains serious injuries after being hit by Mo bus in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A woman sustained serious injuries after being hit by a speeding Mo Bus in front of Chandrasekharpur petrol pump on Saturday morning. The bus was en route to Nalco Square from Patia.

While the bus driver fled the spot immediately after the accident, irate locals blocked the road and did not allow at least 10 other Mo Buses passing on the stretch to proceed towards their destinations. They alleged that frequent accidents were occurring in the city due to the errant Mo Bus drivers. As traffic movement was seriously affected near Damana area owing to the road blockade, the protesters were later removed by police.

“The woman was hit by a Mo Bus when she was crossing the road at about 10 am. She sustained serious hand injury and was rushed to a hospital. The bus and the driver involved in the accident have been identified and further action will be taken accordingly,” said Chandrasekharpur police station IIC Prakash Chandra Majhi.

Sources said police may even request the regional transport office (RTO) to suspend the driving licence of the accused driver. The woman was initially admitted to Capital Hospital but later referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

Locals alleged a motorist was also injured in the accident but police are yet to confirm the claims. Meanwhile, Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), which operates the Mo Bus fleet, has launched an investigation into the incident. “The members of our operations team are investigating the matter and examining the CCTV footage of the area where the accident took place,” said a CRUT official.