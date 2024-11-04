Bhubaneshwar police integrates mobile app with command centre for real-time monitoring of crime scenes

BHUBANESWAR: A mobile application has been linked with the Commissionerate Police’s integrated and unified command and control centre (I&UCCC) here to enable senior officers to monitor sensitive crime scene investigations through live video and audio communications made by the cops on ground zero.

Additional Commissioner of Police Umashankar Dash said, “We can now monitor sensitive crime scene investigations and major raids in real time by sitting inside the command centre at the Commissionerate Police headquarters through the app provided to assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and above ranked officers.”

The app will assist officers in ensuring safety and security of police personnel if they are prevented from performing their duties at a crime scene or if there is any imminent danger to them during a major raid. If such threats are noticed through the live video and audio feed, reinforcements can be sent to the spot immediately, he said.

The app will also be useful to monitor the foot patrols carried out by police in the city, he said.

Officials of VL Access India private limited, which has developed the mobile application, said the programme’s licence has been provided to the officers of Bhubaneswar Urban Police District (UPD) and installed in their devices.