Ticket prices announced for India-England ODI in Bhubaneshwar

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) on Sunday announced the ticket prices of various stands for the One-Day International match between India and England to be held at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 9 next year.

As per the OCA release, the ticket price has been fixed between Rs 800 and Rs 20,000. The ticket price for gallery no. 1, 3 and 6 will be Rs 1,200. For gallery no. 2 and 4, the ticket price has been fixed at Rs 1,000. One will have to pay Rs 1,500 for a seat in gallery no. 5.

Similarly, spectators will be charged Rs 800 for a seat in gallery no. 7 and Rs 7,000 for the special enclosure of the stadium. They can watch the cricket match from the AC gallery box by paying Rs 9,000 as the ticket price.

The price for the AC box has been fixed at Rs 10,000 while one can get a ticket for the corporate box by paying Rs 20,000. The total seating capacity of Barabati Stadium is 44,524. Cuttack will host an ODI after a gap of seven years.