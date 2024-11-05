CM Majhi seeks dedicated centre, funding for Hindi promotion

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday proposed the Centre for the establishment of a dedicated institution to promote Hindi language and literature in the state.

Addressing the 32nd meeting of the Kendriya Hindi Samiti held in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Majhi justified the need for a separate educational institute for training Hindi teachers.

He sought special central assistance for appointment of Hindi teachers in schools and establishment of a dedicated centre to translate notable literary works of Odia and Hindi to respective languages for the promotion of both languages. More cultural programmes should be organised at the national and state-level to foster greater cultural exchange between Hindi and Odia languages involving poets, writers, intellectuals and experts from various states, he stated.

Majhi also suggested the establishment of an inter-language research institute to promote Odia and Hindi languages. He further proposed central funding for Hindi education in Odisha.

Apart from chief ministers of other states, Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Health minister JP Nadda and other dignitaries were present.