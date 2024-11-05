Cyclone Dana inflicts Rs 600 crore damage across 14 Odisha districts

BHUBANESWAR: Cyclone Dana which hit the Odisha coast on October 25 caused damage of around Rs 600 crore in 14 districts of the state, according to preliminary reports received by the government.

Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari on Monday told mediapersons here that the cyclonic storm and the subsequent floods in some districts affected over 41 lakh people across 11,637 villages under 166 blocks.

The minister said collectors of the affected districts and departments concerned were asked to submit damage reports by November 2.

“Reports from all the departments have been received except the Panchayatiraj department. Final damage assessment will be done after receiving all the reports. The report will be submitted to the Centre after that,” he said.

The minister said three districts - Balasore, Bhadrak and Kendrapara - have been severely affected by the cyclonic storm. Several other districts including Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack have also been affected. Of the total 166 affected blocks, 131 were severely affected. Around 16,417 houses suffered damages, of which 27 were fully damaged while 14,680 were partially affected, he said.

Stating that the Energy department has sustained maximum damage in the cyclone, the minister said, the total damage assessment can only be done after receiving all the reports. Assistance to the affected people will be given after receiving the complete reports.

“We have central funds with us. Before the release of funds from the Centre, the state government will start the process of disbursal of compensation for crop and individual damages,” he added.

Official sources said that a central team will also visit the affected areas to assess the damage caused by Dana.