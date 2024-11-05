Odisha government denies AMNS Steel Plant relocation amid BJD allegations

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Monday refuted speculations over ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel India (AMNS) moving out of Odisha and setting up its steel plant in Andhra Pradesh.

The global conglomerate also issued a statement saying there was no change to its existing project plans.

After reports on AMNS’ plans to set up an integrated steel plant with a capacity of 24 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in the Anakapalle district of the neighbouring state at an investment of Rs 1.5 lakh crore came to the fore, the Opposition BJD alleged that the steel major was shifting its project from Odisha. The company is in the process of setting up a 24 MTPA steel plant at an investment of Rs 1.02 lakh crore in Kendrapara district of the state.

Former minister and BJD leader Pratap Jena on Monday held a media conference and accused the BJP government of allowing the project to be moved out of Odisha.

“Former chief minister Naveen Patnaik had visited Japan and held talks with the chairman of the company to set up the biggest steel plant in Kendrapara. Now the project is moving to Andhra Pradesh which is unfortunate. The project would have generated over 1 lakh jobs in our state,” he said.