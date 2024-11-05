Odisha government denies AMNS Steel Plant relocation amid BJD allegations

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Monday refuted speculations over ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel India (AMNS) moving out of Odisha and setting up its steel plant in Andhra Pradesh.
The global conglomerate also issued a statement saying there was no change to its existing project plans.
After reports on AMNS’ plans to set up an integrated steel plant with a capacity of 24 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in the Anakapalle district of the neighbouring state at an investment of Rs 1.5 lakh crore came to the fore, the Opposition BJD alleged that the steel major was shifting its project from Odisha. The company is in the process of setting up a 24 MTPA steel plant at an investment of Rs 1.02 lakh crore in Kendrapara district of the state.
Former minister and BJD leader Pratap Jena on Monday held a media conference and accused the BJP government of allowing the project to be moved out of Odisha.
“Former chief minister Naveen Patnaik had visited Japan and held talks with the chairman of the company to set up the biggest steel plant in Kendrapara. Now the project is moving to Andhra Pradesh which is unfortunate. The project would have generated over 1 lakh jobs in our state,” he said.
Terming the allegations as baseless, Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain came down heavily on the BJD for trying to spread misleading information among the people.
“There is no possibility of AMNS moving out of Odisha. The state government has held meetings with the company officials twice and reviewed the progress. Officials from the government and the company are working together on the project,” he said.
Swain further said the previous government had not taken any initiative for the project during the last two years of its tenure. However, the present government is taking steps to speed up the project.
“The BJD leaders are cooking up stories to stay alive in politics. But in reality, several companies have evinced interest to set up projects in Odisha in the last five months,” he said.
In its statement, the company said, “ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel India continues to explore accelerated growth opportunities as it aims to scale its production capacity. We are engaging with some state governments to evaluate possibilities that align with our business synergies and long-term strategic goals. It does not change our existing project plans.”