Int’l meet on millets & forgotten foods on Nov 10, 11

BHUBANESWAR: The Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department will organise an international symposium on Shree Anna and Forgotten Foods (ISSFF) at Lok Seva Bhawan here on November 10 and 11.

The theme of the event is ‘Celebrating Shree Anna & Agricultural Heritage of Odisha’. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will inaugurate the event to highlight the important role of millets and forgotten foods in food security and sustainable agriculture.

Informing mediapersons about the event on Tuesday, deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo said forgotten food crops are important for dealing with climate change, supporting sustainable farming and improving nutrition. Many of these crops can resist droughts and pests, making them ideal for sustainable agriculture.

He said traditional foods linked to these crops grow well in local conditions without much extra input.