Int’l meet on millets & forgotten foods on Nov 10, 11

BHUBANESWAR: The Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department will organise an international symposium on Shree Anna and Forgotten Foods (ISSFF) at Lok Seva Bhawan here on November 10 and 11.
The theme of the event is ‘Celebrating Shree Anna & Agricultural Heritage of Odisha’. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will inaugurate the event to highlight the important role of millets and forgotten foods in food security and sustainable agriculture.
Informing mediapersons about the event on Tuesday, deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo said forgotten food crops are important for dealing with climate change, supporting sustainable farming and improving nutrition. Many of these crops can resist droughts and pests, making them ideal for sustainable agriculture.
He said traditional foods linked to these crops grow well in local conditions without much extra input.
The ISSFF 2024 will bring together different stakeholders such as women self-help groups (WSHGs), farmer producer organisations (FPOs), policymakers, MSMEs, research organisations, health institutions, hotel associations, bloggers and students to a common platform to develop a roadmap for promotion of forgotten foods and neglected crops.
It will also focus on innovative and sustainable agricultural practices of farming communities, mainstreaming agro-biodiversity conservation, marketing opportunities and policy perspectives related to millets and forgotten foods.
Singh Deo, who also holds the Agriculture portfolio, said dignitaries from national and international organisations will participate in this one-of-its-kind event.