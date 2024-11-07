BMRC sets deadline to complete metro work by 2027

BHUBANESWAR: If things go as per plan, the denizens of the state capital might enjoy their first metro ride by mid 2028.

The Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) has set the deadline to complete all metro rail infrastructure by the end of 2027 financial year.

The first phase of the 26-km metro project with 20 stations being taken up at a cost of Rs 6,255.94 crore will serve major educational institutions, hospitals, commercial complexes, transport nodes and government and corporate offices.

While testing of soil for construction of elevated tracks and stations is underway at several places, work has already commenced to set up a metro maintenance depot and the command and control centre (CCC) of the metro rail system at Ratagada Lenkasahi (near Trisulia) over an area of 40 acre of land.

The CCC is being built at a cost of around Rs 300 crore, which includes physical construction of around Rs 100 crore and equipment, signaling system and other machinery worth around Rs 200 crore.

CEO of BMRC Kalyan Pattnaik said construction of the elevated structures for laying of tracks is expected to start from April. The infrastructure will be ready by December 2027 if there are no external hindrances like cyclones or other natural calamities. “Works have already been awarded to two agencies and there is no issue with funds,” he told The New Indian Express.

Prior to the construction work, testing of soil is going on at several places through which the metro track will pass in the city. Of the selected 250 places, soil testing has been completed at around 50 points and it is expected to be over by the end of March next year. A casting yard is now under construction at Malipada and it will supply all precast structures for the project.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), engaged as the turn-key consultant for execution of the project, awarded the 7.12 km Capital Hospital-Acharya Vihar Square stretch and 7.27 km Acharya Square-KIIT Square stretch to Ranjit Buildcon Ltd at an estimated cost of Rs 561 crore and Rs 625 crore, respectively. The 10.97 km stretch from KIIT Square to Trisulia Square has been awarded to Ceigall India Ltd at a cost of Rs 899 crore.