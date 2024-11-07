Cuttack officials dismiss rumours of rift with district administration over Balijatra festival preparations

CUTTACK: Putting all speculations to rest, commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Anam Charan Patra and mayor Subhas Singh on Wednesday ruled out any difference of opinion with the district administration on holding the upcoming Balijatra festival.

Addressing a media conference here, Patra and Singh said reports about CMC being stripped of its powers after cancellation of the tender for cleaning, lighting and other works of Balijatra ground, which were published in some local dailies, are not true.

Due to some legal problems, the tender floated on the CMC website was removed on Tuesday after consultation with the district collector. The same has been floated in the district administration’s website, clarified Singh.

“To make Balijatra more attractive, a coordination committee consisting of CMC, district administration and police officials has been formed. The collector is the chairman of the committee and the CMC commissioner is the convener,” he said.

The mayor further said the reports published in local dailies are misleading as the coordination committee constituted on the proposal of CMC, is making all arrangements to hold the Balijatra festival and keep all records of income and expenditure during the fair.

Commissioner Patra said the CMC will collect `7 per sq ft towards trade licence and `3 per sq ft as user fee from the participating traders. It will submit the revenue to the coordination committee. Food licence would be mandatory for setting up eatery stalls at Balijatra ground.