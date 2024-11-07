Odisha promotes wedding tourism at World Travel Market

BHUBANESWAR: The delegation led by deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Wednesday invited tourism stakeholders at World Travel Market (WTM), London to explore destinations and wedding tourism prospects in Odisha.

Parida urged the UK and European tourism stakeholders to bring in more travellers to Odisha and also invited the Indian diaspora to visit Odisha during the 18th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas which will be hosted in Bhubaneswar from January 8 to 10.

With the focus on wedding tourism, the delegation met 17 wedding and event planners and Tourism director Samarth Verma delivered a presentation on the opportunities, infrastructure availability, possible locations and support offered by department of Tourism in promoting wedding and MICE tourism in the state.

The discussions resulted in identification of key areas of focus for Odisha Tourism to promote the sector. Development Commissioner Anu Garg also invited them to hold the next ‘Wed in India’ event in Odisha.

The Odisha pavilion at WTM features immersive displays, engaging attendees with visuals of the Konark Sun temple, Jagannath temple in Puri, Chilika lake, and Odisha’s pristine beaches and wildlife reserves along with niche tourism products like the Eco Retreat, nature camps and water sports.