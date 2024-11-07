Odisha vigilance uncovers assets worth crores from junior manager in IDCO

BHUBANESWAR: A lavish four-storey building and three high value plots in Khurda district were among the assets the Vigilance on Wednesday unearthed from a junior manager (civil) posted in Bhubaneswar Construction Division-II of Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO).

Vigilance carried out simultaneous searches at the properties linked to Bijay Kumar Udaysingh after receiving allegations of the junior manager amassing disproportionate wealth (DA).

The anti-graft agency has so far found Udaysingh and his family members in possession of a four-storey building in Bhubaneswar’s Rajarani Mouza spread over 7,500 sq/ft and worth Rs 3.22 crore, a flat at Balukhand in Puri, two plots in the capital city and one in Khurda, bank and insurance deposits to the tune of Rs 55.50 lakh, gold and household articles worth Rs 29 lakh, a car, Rs 4.50 lakh cash and other assets.

The Vigilance raided six places including Udaysingh’s house in Rajarani Mouza, Balukhand flat, parental house and a crusher unit at Mundamba village in Jankia, house of a relative in Samantarapur and his chamber in IDCO office here.

Sources said the measurement and valuation of the junior manager’s flat and plots are being carried out by the technical wing of the Vigilance.

“Searches are underway and Udaysingh is being questioned to ascertain the source of money through which he amassed such huge wealth. Further action will be taken accordingly,” said a Vigilance officer.