Four special teams, 100 AI cams to monitor Maharashtra tigers in Similipal Tiger Reserve

BHUBANESWAR: In the process of relocating two tigresses from Maharashtra, Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) has formed four special teams and procured 100 AI-integrated cameras for monitoring and protection of the big cats brought under the tiger supplementation programme.

Additionally, STR plans to install another 500 normal cameras in the core area of south Similipal for regular monitoring of the tigers in the protected area. “The measures are intended at strengthening protection measures in STR prior to the tiger supplementation programme,” said a forest official.

He said tigress Jamuna has been kept inside a special enclosure in Similipal South division after its relocation from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra. It is in good health and ready to be released into the wild within a week.

A 10-member team from STR has reached TATR to bring the second female tiger to Similipal in a week.

“As both the tigers will be released into the central core area of STR in the South division with radio-collar tag, four special teams have been formed, each comprising seven to eight persons and equipped with radio-collar tracking devices for round-the-clock monitoring,” he said.

STR authorities said around 100 AI-integrated cameras will be installed in the core area for effective monitoring of the tiger movement and check trespassing. While the core area in Similipal South already has around 25 AI-integrated cameras, the remaining ones will be installed in next two to three days.

Another 500 normal cameras will also be installed in the core of South division in the coming months for big cat monitoring and enumeration. Besides, STR has engaged kunki elephants in its core habitat for monitoring and protection of the big cats.

Forest officials said they are hopeful that both Jamuna and the second tigress will settle in the central core of the tiger reserve as it has a good inviolate space and adequate prey base.

The tiger relocation project aims to improve genetic diversity of the big cats in the STR.