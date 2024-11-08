Two youths attacked over parking dispute in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Two friends suffered grievous injuries after being allegedly attacked by a group of anti-socials over illegal parking in Gandamunda area within Khandagiri police limits here on Wednesday evening.

Police identified the injured as Raman Singh and Jyoti Sourav, both youths, of Gandamunda. Sources said the duo was travelling in an SUV along with their two female friends when they spotted a local youth sitting on his motorcycle illegally parked on the road.

When they asked the youth, identified as Pinku Pradhan, to remove the two-wheeler, an argument ensued between them. Suddenly, Pradhan’s supporters arrived on the spot and brutally assaulted Singh and Sourav with a screw driver.

Subsequently, Singh’s female friend lodged a complaint with Khandagiri police in this connection. Pradhan also filed a complaint accusing Singh and Sourav of assaulted him. A police officer said basing on the complaints, two separate cases have been registered. Investigation is underway and further action will be taken accordingly.

In another development, Airfield police arrested three anti-socials for allegedly attacking a man with a knife in Panchagaon area. The victim was attacked after he questioned the three accused for illegally parking their car and blocking the road.