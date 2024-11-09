First international meet of women architects kicks off in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Pink Print: Contributions and Challenges, a first-of-its-kind international conference of women architects, was organised by the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Odisha Chapter here on Friday.

The three-day event will celebrate and reflect on the invaluable contributions and unique challenges faced by women in the field of architecture.

Speaking at the conclave, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Usha Padhee applauded the IIA Odisha Chapter’s efforts in creating a global platform for women architects. While stressing the importance of gender inclusion and equitable opportunities in architecture, she highlighted Odisha’s rich architectural heritage and the need to foster innovation in the field.

President of the Council of Architecture (COA), Abhay Vinayak Purohit, president of IIA Vilas Vasant Avachat and other delegates were present on the inaugural day.

Leading women architects from around the globe including Diana Kellogg from New York, Nafisah Radin from Malaysia, Chryscentia Dilummini de Mel and Viluckshi Ravindran from Sri Lanka and Acharawan Chutarat from Bangkok are attending the conference.

The event will feature key programmes such as Design Carnival - a competition among architecture students of top colleges of Odisha, IIA national office-bearers meeting and other plenary sessions. It also includes a Material Expo, showcasing cutting-edge products.