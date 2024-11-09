Technical glitch disrupts services in post offices across Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A technical glitch in online transactions has reportedly disrupted services in the post offices across Odisha causing serious inconvenience to people.

Sources said the post offices including the office of the Chief Post Master General (CPMG) in Bhubaneswar have been facing the problem of ‘link failure’ for the last three days leading to disruption in carrying out financial transactions.

While the postal service and letter transaction are being carried out smoothly, link failure has affected the financial transactions, said a staff of the CPMG office. Almost all post offices in the state are facing the same issue. “The ongoing maintenance work carried out by one of the telecom and internet service providers is causing the problem which is persisted since Wednesday,” he said.

With a large number of people depending on postal services including insurance and small savings, the technical glitch has affected transactions including deposits and withdrawals under different schemes.

A postal account holder in the city said the government must take immediate measures for the restoration of the services as many people, especially those from far-flung areas coming to the post offices, are facing inconvenience due to the glitches.

Authorities of the Odisha Postal Circle couldn’t be reached for their comment.