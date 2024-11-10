Age of western dominance nearing its end, says author Amish Tripathi

BHUBANESWAR: The age of western dominance is gradually ending, said former diplomat and noted author Amish Tripathi during an event at Sai International School here on Saturday.

Addressing the third founder’s memorial talk of Sai International organised in memory of its founder late Bijay Kumar Sahoo, Tripathi advised students to stay connected to their roots.

“There was a time when people Indianised themselves to raise their status. However, India’s age will rise again. From being of the size equal to three car companies of USA in 1990s, we have crossed the GDP of our colonial master in the last 35 years and have emerged as one of the strongest economies in the world. Our journey of revival has just begun,” Tripathi noted.

The acclaimed mythologist stressed the importance of staying grounded to one’s roots while embracing personal aspirations. He also spoke on the four Bodhs - Wisdom, Compassion, Strength and Justice, and offered guidance to students on self-discovery, leadership and the balance between ambition and humility.

The author of The Shiva Trilogy asked students to stay connected to Odia language and Odisha’s rich history and culture celebrated through traditions like the Balijatra. “Staying connected to our culture lets us know the strength that our land had,” he said.

Sai International chairperson Silpi Sahoo said their core mission is to integrate happiness into education. “Our founder had always emphasised the importance of ‘Happiness Quotient’ (HQ), placing it above mere intellectual achievement (IQ). We are deeply committed to carrying forward his legacy,” she said. Member of the Founder’s Office Vishal Aditya Sahoo also spoke. Winners of the Founder Debate Cup 2024 were felicitated during the event.