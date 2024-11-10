Odisha startup Bon V Aero unveils logistics drone Air Orca in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Air Orca, India’s first fully-autonomous logistics drone developed by Odisha-based startup Bon V Aero, was unveiled at CV Raman Global University here on Saturday.

Startup founder Satyabrata Satapathy said the drone has been inducted in Indian Army in July this year and set to go into commercial production with suitable changes in specification soon. The drone had demonstrated its capabilities by flying at over 19,000 ft elevation with 30 kg payload at Umling La in Ladakh earlier this year.

The startup was incubated at CV Raman Global University. Unveiling the drone model, US-based venture capitalist USA, Tim Draper, who has invested in the startup, said autonomous drones like Air Orca will provide practical solutions for modern logistics by expanding reach, flexibility and reliability with myriad use cases from disaster response to high-altitude operations for the defence forces. Bon V Aero’s innovation can be an effective tool for disaster response across the globe, he said.

The backing from Draper, known for his early investments in companies like Tesla and Hotmail, highlights the international interest in Bon V Aero, positioning Odisha as an emerging hub for advanced technological innovation, said Satapathy.

He said, Air Orca is fully designed, developed and manufactured in India. The aerial vehicle weighing about 100 kg is battery-operated and equipped with day and night camera, multi-redundant GPS, encrypted communication and other advanced features. It uses an electronic distributed propulsion system to power the aircraft which has an operational range of up to 10 km with a flight time of about 45 minutes.

“With advanced autonomous capabilities, the drone is engineered to tackle diverse logistical challenges, particularly in regions where traditional transportation methods are impractical. The high-altitude capabilities of the model makes it suitable for military logistics operations in challenging terrains, including the Himalayan region, at elevations of nearly 20,000 feet,” Satapathy said.

The drone is designed to serve as a first responder in post-disaster scenarios, delivering relief supplies to affected areas and providing critical support during emergencies. “In fact, its performance with 30 kg payload in Umling La at 19,024 feet outperformed helicopters which face greater challenges when transporting similar cargo at such high altitude,” he said. CV Raman Global University president Sanjeev Kumar Rout, mentor and advisor SK Kar and other dignitaries were present at the event.