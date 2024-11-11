21-year-old woman found dead in Bhubaneswar; husband detained as family alleges dowry harassment

BHUBANESWAR: A 21-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Rampur basti within Kharavela Nagar police limits here on Sunday morning.

Police identified the deceased as Swarnalata Mahanandia of Boudh district. Her husband Bipin Nayak (23) of Nayagarh claimed she hanged herself from the asbestos ceiling of their house. However, Swarnalata’s family alleged that Bipin strangulated her to death over personal dispute.

The couple had married 18 months back. Swarnalata’s father alleged that Bipin, who works in a hotel in the city, was harassing his daughter for dowry.

“He used to assault my daughter frequently. But as Swarnalata loved him, she didn’t disclose her ordeal to anyone,” he claimed.

Sources said the woman suspected that her husband had an illicit affair. She had even attempted to commit suicide in the past.

Kharavela Nagar police said a case of murder and dowry harassment was registered. “Bipin has been detained and is being interrogated. Investigation is underway,” said Kharavela Nagar IIC Rajanikanta Mishra.