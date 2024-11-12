Odisha Crime Branch receives lie-detection test reports of cops accused of harassing Army officer

BHUBANESWAR: The Gandhinagar-based State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) of Gujarat has submitted the lie-detection test reports of the four cops accused of allegedly harassing an Army officer and his fiancée in Bharatpur police station in September, to the Crime Branch of Odisha Police.

The officers - former Bharatpur IIC Dinakrushna Mishra, SI Baisalini Panda as well as ASIs Salilamayee Sahoo and Sagarika Rath had undergone lie-detection test at the SFSL in Gandhinagar. Mishra also underwent brain mapping and narco-analysis tests.

A male SI present at Bharatpur police station when the alleged incident took place on September 15, had also undergone a lie-detection test. The CB has received his report too, said sources.

While CB is yet to disclose the result of the tests, sources said the agency is now awaiting the examination reports of the mobile phones of the accused cops and the victim couple from the SFSL in Bhubaneswar.

“The cops as well as the couple had recorded videos of the incident on their mobile phones. As there were no CCTV cameras in the police station, the mobile phone clips will act as evidence and help investigators to conclude,” said sources.

The agency has planned to complete the investigation of the case within a month and submit chargesheet in the court. “The statements of the accused cops and the couple, mobile phone clips and their reports obtained from Gujarat SFSL will be examined to arrive at a conclusion. As it is a sensitive case, all efforts will be made to complete the investigation by end of this month,” said a senior police officer.

The officers had earlier collected scientific evidence from the Patharagadia area where the army officer and his fiancée were allegedly assaulted by a group of miscreants and and Bharatpur police station on September 15 night.