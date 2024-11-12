Odisha government removes Minati Behera as chairperson of state's women commission over unsatisfactory performance

BHUBANESWAR: Eighteen days after the announcement by the chief minister’s office (CMO), the state government on Monday removed the chairperson of Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) Minati Behera from the post.

A notification issued by the Women and Child Development (WCD) department on Monday stated that she was removed because of her unsatisfactory performance.

The state government had issued a showcause notice on October 28 asking her to submit reply by 4 pm of November 1 as to why action will not be taken against her because of non-performance. “After thorough examination of her reply, the government found that it was inadequate and did not justify the unsatisfactory performance of the Commission,” the notification stated.

“In view of the above facts and circumstances, the State Government hereby orders the removal of Smt. Minati Behera, Chairperson of OSCW appointed vide this Department Notification No. 16810, dated 12.10.2022 in exigency of public interests forthwith invoking the powers conferred under Section 4(3) of the Act,” it added.

Behera was accused of not vacating her chair even after being dismissed by the government. The issue of her continuance in office came to notice on November 8, when she sent a team from the commission to inquire into the Cuttack gangrape case. After that the WCD department swung into action and issued the notification, dated November 9, was served to Behera on Monday.

Deputy CM and WCD minister Pravati Parida said a new chairpeson of the commission will be appointed soon.