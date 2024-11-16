Mother and ‘lover’ arrested for branding 2 kids with hot tongs in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman and her alleged paramour tortured and branded her two minor children with hot kitchen tongs and locked them up in a room for three days at Salia Sahi within Maitri Vihar police limits for opposing the relationship.

The woman Sumitra Mohapatra and her male fried Raju Nayak (35) were arrested on Friday after the children’s father Prasanna Mohapatra rescued them and lodged a complaint with police.

As per reports, Sumitra had allegedly committed the heinous act as the children - 15-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son - had been opposing her relationship with Raju. The children had a confrontation with their mother and Raju on Monday following which they were not only branded with hot tongs but also beat up and locked in a room of their house.

Police said, Sumitra was engaged as a domestic help in a flat here while Raju was working as a driver of the same owner. Raju is also married and stays in the same locality as Sumitra. Prasanna works as a mason and has been staying in Angul since the last one year. The married couple reportedly had differences and were staying separately while the children lived with the mother.

After facing the torture for three consecutive days, the children reportedly managed to telephone their father and informed him about the matter. Prasanna arrived here on Wednesday night and rescued his children. He took them to the police station the same night and lodged a complaint.

“The brother-sister duo had a heated exchange with their mother Sumitra and Raju on Monday. They had branded the girl’s left hand and the boy’s leg below his knees after locking them in a room,” said an officer of Maitri Vihar police station. A case was registered and the duo was arrested after an enquiry, he said.