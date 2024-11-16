Navy team saves woman hurt in boat mishap in Cuttack

BHUBANESWAR: The timely intervention of Indian Navy personnel saved the life of a woman who suffered critical injuries in a dangerous collision between two speedboats in Mahanadi river in Cuttack on Friday.

Sources said Nandini Das (25) suffered severe head injuries in the mishap which occurred barely one km from the Balijatra ground. The propeller of a speedboat engine hit her during the crash, leaving her in a critical condition.

A Navy diving team led by lieutenant Avinash, which was conducting a recce in the river, witnessed the incident and swung into action to rescue the injured woman.

“The team members jumped to rescue the woman who was bleeding profusely, and took her ashore. They ran nearly one km carrying her on their shoulders and took her to the nearest police aid post,” said Navy sources.

As the ambulance was delayed, the Navy team decided to transport the injured woman to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw. She was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital. Das is currently undergoing treatment in the emergency ward and out of danger.

Later, police officials reached the hospital along with the woman’s family members. Hospital authorities praised the swift action of the Navy personnel.