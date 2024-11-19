CM Mohan Charan invites Singapore Dy PM, FM to Utkarsh Odisha Conclave

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday invited Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Commerce of Singapore Gan Kim Yong and senior Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sim Ann to attend the Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025.

On the second day of his visit, the delegation led by Majhi went to Surbana Jurong Petrochemicals Complex to see the world-class infrastructure that has made this Singapore district a global leader in petrochemical processing.

This visit is particularly significant as Odisha is fast emerging as a key investment destination in the eastern seaboard region for petrochemicals and chemicals. The state aims to further enhance its own Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR) at Paradip, the chief minister said.

Majhi held the first G2G meeting with the Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and apprised him of the opportunities in Odisha. He extended an invitation to Singaporean companies through the office of the Deputy Prime Minister to look towards Odisha and assured him a smooth and supportive investment experience.

The delegation also met Ann and discussed the active cooperation of the government of Singapore and ITEES that has helped establish the World Skill Centre in Odisha. Terming it a shining example of successful partnership, Majhi expressed the need for more such collaboration in the field of urban mobility, green shipping corridors and chemicals and petrochemicals complex.