Expedite housing projects in Bhubaneswar: Minister Krushna Mahapatra

BHUBANESWAR: Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on Tuesday asked the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) to expedite construction work of the ongoing affordable housing projects (AHPs) in the city to improve the lives of slum-dwellers.

Handing over allotment letters to around 116 AHP beneficiaries on the day, Mahapatra said the projects, equipped with basic amenities, will offer a better living condition to the urban homeless.

“Plans are underway to construct 2,600 houses on 20 acre land in Chandrasekharpur mouza. Of these, 820 houses have already been completed and 737 allotted to eligible beneficiaries. The remaining 1,863 houses will be distributed in phases,” the minister informed.