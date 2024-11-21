Central team to assess cyclone damage in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari on Wednesday said a central team will arrive in Odisha on November 24 to make an on-the-spot assessment of the damages caused by severe cyclonic storm Dana which hit the state coast on October 25.

The seven-member team, led by joint secretary in Home Ministry PK Rai, will remain in the state till November 27 and visit different cyclone-affected areas. Pujari said the first visit will be to Bhadrak district on November 25. The team will visit Balasore and Kendrapara the same day. It will return to Bhubaneswar on November 26 for discussions with officials.

The minister said the team will also meet CM Mohan Charan Majhi. Cyclone assistance funds will be released by the Centre on basis of the damage assessment report of the state government and the central team’s report on the post-cyclone situation after verification of the damages.

“The government is making efforts for a permanent solution to prevent the damages caused by natural disasters regularly. Cyclone-resilient infrastructure and houses will be built with the support of the Centre,” he added.

On November 6, the state government had released Rs 423 crore for payment of compensation towards damages caused by the cyclone. More than 41 lakh people of 11,637 villages under 131 blocks of 14 districts were affected due to the storm.

Balasore, Bhadrak and Kendrapara districts sustained extensive damage. The total damage caused by Dana to infrastructure in the affected districts is estimated at Rs 619.16 crore.