Justice CR Dash Commission to submit probe report by mid-Jan

BHUBANESWAR: The Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash Commission, which is probing the alleged torture of an army officer and sexual assault on his fiancée in Bharatpur police station, is likely to submit its report by mid-January.

Justice Das told mediapersons here on Wednesday that 525 affidavits have been scrutinised by the commission and sent to Baharatpur police and the victims. Both the parties are likely to respond by next hearing on November 26.

This will be followed by examination and cross-examination of witnesses. The exercise will take more than a week. The commission will take another 15 to 20 days after this exercise to submit the report, he said.