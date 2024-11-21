Justice CR Dash Commission to submit probe report by mid-Jan

BHUBANESWAR: The Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash Commission, which is probing the alleged torture of an army officer and sexual assault on his fiancée in Bharatpur police station, is likely to submit its report by mid-January.
Justice Das told mediapersons here on Wednesday that 525 affidavits have been scrutinised by the commission and sent to Baharatpur police and the victims. Both the parties are likely to respond by next hearing on November 26.
This will be followed by examination and cross-examination of witnesses. The exercise will take more than a week. The commission will take another 15 to 20 days after this exercise to submit the report, he said.
Justice Das further informed that the five suspended police personnel have not submitted any affidavit on the incident. The report of the commission will include recommendations to prevent recurrence of such incidents and improve conduct of police, and guidelines for systemic reforms.
On Tuesday, Justice Das visited Bharatpur police station for recreation of the crime scene in presence of the army officer and his fiancée. He said details of the incident have been largely established. The spot visit was conducted to understand the relevance of the affidavits filed by both the parties and also to cross-check the statements of the witnesses.
The commission had earlier recorded statements of the army officer and his fiancée who were allegedly assaulted by cops during their visit to Bharatpur police station to lodge a complaint over road rage on September 15.