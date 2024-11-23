Bhubaneswar gasps under poor air quality, PM2.5 to blame

BHUBANESWAR: Vehicular emissions and incessant construction activities seem to be choking the state capital as the city’s air quality has deteriorated significantly in the last five days with particulate matter (PM2.5) remaining the major pollutant.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the PM2.5 level in the city remained between very poor and extremely poor categories (averaged over 24 hours) since the beginning of the week. The average PM2.5 value in Bhubaneswar remained at 111, 171, 167, 140 and 176 from Monday to Friday respectively.

The PM2.5 level between 50 and 150 (averaged over 24 hours) is considered to be very poor and more than 150 during the same period comes under the extremely poor category. The city has already recorded extremely poor PM2.5 level thrice this week - Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Bhubaneswar also witnessed high PM10 levels in the last five days. The PM10 reading was 115 on Monday and 141, 134, 122 and 144 in next four days respectively.

The PM10 levels between 151 and 200 are considered unhealthy. The readings of PM2.5 and PM10 recorded by the Patia station of Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) were particularly high during the evening hours.