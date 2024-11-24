NHAI initiates process for Capital Region Ring Road

BHUBANESWAR: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated process for construction of the Capital Region Ring Road (CRRR), the six-lane road project which will connect Rameswar in Khurda with Bilipada in Cuttack.

Sharing the details in this regard, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi said the NHAI has floated tender for the 40 km road project in the first phase which will be executed at an investment of around Rs 1,715 crore. The last date to submit bids is January 1, 2025. The bids will be opened on January 10.

The total length of the CRRR to be taken up in phases will be 111 km. The project approved under Bharatmala Pariyojana is estimated to cost around Rs 6,100 crore. It will allow vehicles on NH-16 to bypass the busy city thoroughfares of Khurda, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Athagarh, and Choudwar.

Union Road Transport minister Nitin Gadkari had informed the Parliament earlier this year that the construction work will be taken up after the detailed project report was finalised. Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan had also thanked PM Narendra Modi and Gadkari in July for expediting the works of the two major national highway projects in the state including the CRRR.