Government plans to bring Sundargarh under NODC, says CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR : With Northern Odisha Development Council (NODC) in the works, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the state government is planning to bring Sundargarh district under the proposed body.

The chief minister said the process of NODC formation has made significant progress and will be completed in two to three months. “I personally want Sundargarh to be included in NODC. It will ensure rapid growth of the district,” Majhi said at a party function in the district on Sunday.

He said Sundargarh district is now part of the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC). But it will get better attention under NODC.

Majhi said the BJP government has kept its election promise by setting up a task force to work out details for the formation of a development council for northern Odisha in line with the one functioning for the western region of the state. The task force is headed by Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra.