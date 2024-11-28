5,000 students participate in eighth edition of SAITED’24 in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Around 5,000 students from different educational institutions participated in the 8th edition of SAITED, one of the largest K-12 science and technology fest in the country, organised by SAI International School here on Wednesday.

Veteran aerospace scientist Nambi Narayanan inaugurated the fest and the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) conclave. The STEM conclave’s theme was ‘Sorcery of Science: Where Magic Meets Matter’ which emphasised on generating curiosity and inspiration among next generation of innovators.

Managed and coordinated by students of Class XI from the science stream, SAITED’24 offered an array of activities blending education, innovation and entertainment. A number of insightful sessions including TED Talks, MED Talks and TED-Q as well as tech fair, start-up park and neuro fusion were organised.

Science exhibitions and fun-filled events such as Elemental Extravaganza, Cosmic Curiosity and Lab of a Mad Scientist, Science Acapella, Science Up Comedy and JAM along with competitions like Mathmaze, Game Theory, Treasure Hunt, and Um Actually were also organised to develop problem-solving skills among students. The event also featured a theme park, movie screenings and E-games. Students from prominent schools like DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur, BJEM School, Mother’s Public School, JNV, ODM Global, Adruta Children’s Home and Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas participated.

Chairperson of Sai International Education group Silpi Sahoo said, “This year’s theme Sorcery of Science: Where Magic Meets Matter captured the transformative power of scientific discovery. The event also celebrated the boundless potential of human curiosity, where every breakthrough adds a new chapter to the magic of progress.”