Security stepped up in Bhubaneswar for DGP conference

BHUBANESWAR: Security has been beefed up in the state capital for the three-day Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of police (IG) conference which will begin on November 29.

Police commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh on Wednesday said important locations and stretches in the city have been declared no-fly zones in view of the visit of high-profile dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval for the conference to be hosted in the state for the first time.

Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), Raj Bhawan, Lok Seva Bhawan, state guesthouse and IPS mess at Maitri Vihar along with the routes from BPIA to Raj Bhawan, Raj Bhawan to Lok Seva Bhawan, BPIA to IPS mess and IPS mess to Lok Seva Bhawan have been declared no-fly zones till December 1, the concluding day of the event.