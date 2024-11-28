Security stepped up in Bhubaneswar for DGP conference

BHUBANESWAR: Security has been beefed up in the state capital for the three-day Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of police (IG) conference which will begin on November 29.
Police commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh on Wednesday said important locations and stretches in the city have been declared no-fly zones in view of the visit of high-profile dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval for the conference to be hosted in the state for the first time.
Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), Raj Bhawan, Lok Seva Bhawan, state guesthouse and IPS mess at Maitri Vihar along with the routes from BPIA to Raj Bhawan, Raj Bhawan to Lok Seva Bhawan, BPIA to IPS mess and IPS mess to Lok Seva Bhawan have been declared no-fly zones till December 1, the concluding day of the event.
Singh said comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place to ensure safety of the VVIPs and top delegates of the country and prevent any untoward incident. BSF, CRPF and Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) have been deployed for thorough anti-sabotage checks.
Patrolling and blocking has been intensified by the Commissionerate Police in different areas. CCTV cameras have been installed and human intelligence teams deployed at strategic locations across the city.
Singh sought cooperation of the city residents to make the conference a grand success and make it a proud moment for Bhubaneswar as well as the state.
PM Modi will arrive late in the evening on November 29 and take part in the DGP conference on November 30 and December 1. He will be given a rousing welcome upon his arrival in the city airport where he is also likely to address a gathering of party workers. He may also visit the party office of the state unit of BJP on the first day.