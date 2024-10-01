BJD cracks whip sends show cause to 4 four rebel leaders

BHUBANESWAR : As infighting in the Bhubaneswar district unit of the BJD has intensified in the recent days, the party on Monday served show cause notice to four leaders including two corporators of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

BJD Bhubaneswar district unit president Sushant Rout issued show cause notices to party state secretary Vivek Swain, BYJD president for Ekamra Rajesh Patra along with BMC corporators Amaresh Jena and Biranchi Narayan Mahasupakar.

“It has come to the knowledge of the party president that you are involved in indiscipline activities inside the party (sic). As directed by the party president, you are hereby called upon to explain within 15 days of the receipt of this letter as to why disciplinary action shall not be initiated against you for such indiscipline activities,” said the letter issued by Rout separately to the four leaders.

Admitting that show cause notice has been issued to him, Jena, the corporator of Ward-45, told mediapersons, “I don’t think it would be proper on my part to make any comment on the issue in public. I will give my reply within the stipulated time and you will come to know about it then. I have full confidence in my leader, the party president, and will abide by whatever decision he takes,” Jena said.

Jena, however, said that two leaders of the party are creating all the problems. “It is the responsibility of the MLAs or MLA candidates to keep unity among members of the party in their constituencies. This is not happening here,” he said.

BMC corporator of Ward-59, Mahasupakar said no one in the BJD is above the party. Each member of the party irrespective of their position should be treated equally when it comes to disciplinary action. “We always respect the decision taken by the party. Indiscipline within the party is not accepted but action should be equal from grassroots to top level leaders,” he said.

Groupism within the city BJD has become wide open after the elections. Around 30 BMC corporators from the BJD visited Loknath temple in Puri on the day, giving rise to many speculations.