Complainants to be treated as guests: New CP Suresh Dev Datta Singh

BHUBANESWAR : Twin city Commissionerate of Police in the eye of the storm over the alleged assault and harassment of an army officer and his fiancee in police custody, its newly-appointed chief Suresh Dev Datta Singh on Monday said complainants will be treated as guests from the moment they step into a police station.

“Ours is a service organisation and all attempts will be made to treat people visiting the police stations in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack as guests,” Singh told The New Indian Express.

Without referring to the allegations levelled against the army officer and his fiancee of misbehaving with cops in Bharatpur, the new Commissioner of Police said there may be a few instances when some unruly people visit police stations, but there are certain rules to deal with them.

“Even if unruly complainants visit a police station, they will be treated as guests and their grievances will be promptly looked into. Though it may take some time, police’s public-friendly behaviour will be enhanced further,” he said.

On being asked whether any etiquette training will be provided to the cops, Singh said he will workout a plan in this regard and decide if any existing orientation programme should be rerun or a new one implemented.