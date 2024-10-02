Woman gang-raped by burglars in Bhubaneswar apartment

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly gangraped by two burglars in her apartment at Maitree Vihar late on Sunday night.

The incident occurred at around 2 am in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when the 27-year-old woman was in her flat along with her daughter.

The victim lodged an FIR with Maitree Vihar police on Monday but the matter came to light on the day. The incident has sent shockwaves, pointing at poor policing in the city as well dwindling safety for women.

The apartment complex where the victim stayed is home to several hundred families from Nilamadhaba slum rehabilitated by the state government.

Police said the victim had gone to sleep with her daughter after dinner but woke up at around 2 am. She sat on the balcony for a while and then went to the bathroom. As she stepped out, she was startled to see two burglars in her bedroom.

The miscreants first looted a gold earring and a mobile phone from her. After finding that no male member is present in the house, they allegedly raped the woman at a knife point and threatened to kill her daughter if she revealed it to anyone. Before fleeing, the burglars returned the SIM card of the mobile phone to the victim.

The miscreants allegedly entered into the apartment through the balcony. Police, however, has not confirmed it.

Based on the FIR, Maitree Vihar police launched an investigation into the case. Sources said the special squad of the Commissionerate Police is also probing the matter. Police sources said the victim was staying in the apartment on rent. She had shifted to the place in September.

As the apartment complex did not have any CCTV camera, police was trying to retrieve the CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the accused. A case of rape and loot has been registered.