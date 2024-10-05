Food delivery agent stabs three for opposing excessive honking

BHUBANESWAR: An online food delivery agent stabbed three persons after his excessive honking invited an argument with the latter, in Mancheswar police limits late on Thursday.

The accused Deepak Naik (30) of Sriram Nagar was later arrested. Naik who was armed with a knife left three of them injured.

Initial investigation revealed the accused, employed with an online food delivery company, was returning home at Sriram Nagar at about 2.30 am on his motorcycle when three men raised objections to his excessive honking.

An inebriated Naik got into a heated exchange with the trio. He then went away only to return after a few minutes with a knife and started attacking them.

His attack left Anup Sahu and Subhrajit Bihari injured. Anup and Subhrajit’s friend Amit Das also sustained injuries when he came to their rescue.

A police patrol which was in the area noticed Naik was terrorising the three men. The cops attempted to nab Naik but in his bid to escape, he attacked constable Gopi Sabar who sustained injuries on his chest. Home guard Abdul Sarfaraj was also injured when the team tried to detain Naik. Subsequently, he was apprehended and taken to Mancheswar police station.

“A case was registered and the anti-social arrested. The investigation will be supervised by an ACP rank officer,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra.

Health condition of the victims is stable. Police have seized the knife.