Panic over gas leakage in city factory

BHUBANESWAR: Gas leakage from a sanitation-product manufacturing factory in Infocity area here led to panic on Saturday evening.

However, Odisha Fire and Emergency Services officials said no one was injured but two people were provided medical attention after they reported uneasiness.

A staffer of the factory, Shivam Chemicals, alerted fire personnel about the matter at around 6 pm. “One cylinder from which sodium hypochlorite was leaking was traced inside the factory. The defective cylinder was shifted to an isolated place and disposed of,” said Fire Services DG Sudhansu Sarangi.

As a precautionary measure, fire services personnel used oxygen breathing masks to trace the cylinder. Neutralising compound-limestone mixed with water was sprayed to avoid any untoward incident, he said. Sarangi and Fire Services IG Deepak Kumar oversaw the entire operation.

At least four cylinders were taken out from the factory and one was found to be defective. Further investigation is underway, said an officer of Infocity police station.

Power supply was cut off and the main road in the area was blocked for a few minutes to avoid any untoward incident.