BJP trying to usurp credit for Naveen’s projects: Rohit Pujari

BHUBANESWAR : The BJD on Monday came down heavily on the BJP government for trying to take credit for the projects completed during the tenure of Naveen Patnaik, by affixing posters and banners of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Former minister Rohit Pujari alleged posters with photograph of the CM have suddenly come up in front of the Samaleswari temple in Sambalpur. Similar posters and banners have been affixed at many places between Nelson Mandela and Chaurpur squares claiming credit for the bridge over Mahanadi at Chaurpur.

Pujari said renovation of Samaleswari temple was completed when Naveen Patnaik was the CM. The Chaurpur bridge was also completed by the BJD government. “It seems to have become a pattern for the BJP government to claim credit for the work completed by Naveen Patnaik,” he said.

He said more than three months have elapsed since the BJP government assumed office but no work has been initiated to resolve issues pending since years. Referring to the establishment of a bench of Orissa High Court in western Odisha, Pujari said the government should at least initiate the process to fulfil the long-standing demand of people.

The demand for transforming Sambalpur university as a central university, Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology at Burla to an IIT and resolution of Mahanadi river water dispute are pending, he added.