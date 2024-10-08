Guidelines out for selection of PS & OSD to ministers

BHUBANESWAR : In a bid to bring transparency in selection of officers attached to ministers and ensure their integrity, the state government on Monday issued guidelines for appointment of private secretary and officer on special duty (OSD) for them.

The guidelines assume importance as there was no clarity on appointment of private secretaries and OSDs during the previous regime. The BJP government, however, has sought to streamline the process, and focus on performance of the officers who are required to play vital role in ensuring effective functioning of the ministers.

The guidelines have accorded top priority to clean career record and honesty of the officer concerned. As per the norms, while processing appointments of officials as private secretary or OSD, it should be ensured that no disciplinary proceeding is pending against him or her.

Besides, no Vigilance or criminal proceedings should have been registered and pending against the officer nor adverse remarks have been recorded in the confidential character roll (CCR) and performance appraisal report.

The guidelines stipulate that he/she must have been rated “very good” or “outstanding” for at least 36 of the preceding 60 months of CCR/PAR. However, any rating recorded as NRC (no remarks certificate) within the past 60-month assessment period, will be excluded from consideration.

For periods, where an NRC rating has been recorded, the individual’s performance evaluation from the immediately preceding period (prior to the 60-month window) will be considered for assessment purposes, it added.