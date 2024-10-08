Lie detection test of axed cops to be over by October 9

BHUBANESWAR : Lie detection test of the four suspended police personnel including former Bharatpur IIC Dinakrushna Mishra will be completed by October 9, said sources in the state Police Headquarters.

The four cops are accused of assaulting an army officer and his fiancee in Bharatpur police station. The officers - Mishra, SI Baisalini Panda as well as ASIs Salilamayee Sahoo and Sagarika Rath - are currently in Gujarat to undergo lie detection test at the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) in Gandhinagar. Mishra will also undergo brain mapping and narco analysis tests.

A male SI present in Bharatpur police station when the alleged incident took place on September 15, will also undergo lie detection test in the facility.

Sources said, “The lie detection test of two officers is over. The rest are expected to undergo the test by October 9. While four of them will return to Odisha, Mishra is expected to stay in Gujarat for some more days for the other tests. Mishra’s medical examination will be carried out before his narco analysis.”

The Crime Branch of Odisha PoliceThe Crime Branch of Odisha Police, which is investigating the sensitive case, had earlier approached the Bhubaneswar SDJM court seeking permission to carry out all three tests of Mishra and lie detection of the other four cops. With no CCTV cameras in the police station or any eye-witness, the CB is probing the case on the basis of legally admissible evidence.