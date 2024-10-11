Odisha woman booked for ‘drunken’ misconduct in police station

BHUBANESWAR: A 34-year-old woman was booked on Thursday for allegedly misbehaving with cops in Khandagiri police station on October 6 night.

The woman, a resident of Gadakana, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol when she visited the police station to lodge a missing complaint of her male friend.

A case was registered against the woman after a video of her outburst went viral. In the video, the woman can be seen asking the diary charge officer (DCO) to open a bottle and give her water. She also misbehaved the DCO, an SI-ranked officer, when he asked her to provide more details about her male friend.

According to police, the woman and her male friend were returning home on a two-wheeler. Her friend had reportedly insisted on riding the scooter as she was in an inebriated state. However, she did not agree and later hit a road divider in the Jaydev Vihar area.

Upset over the accident, the woman’s friend left her on the spot and returned to his home in Baramunda area. When the woman was not able to find his friend’s house, she went to Khandagiri police station.

Subsequently, Khandagiri police traced the man and sent the woman to her home without registered a case against her.

On Wednesday night, Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh visited Khandagiri police station to review its functioning and collected details about the woman. On Singh’s direction, a case was registered against the woman under various sections of the BNS.