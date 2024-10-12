25-year-old found dead in Bhubaneswar, electrocution suspected

BHUBANESWAR: A 25-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Baramunda area within Bharatpur police limits here on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Gouda of Tapoban Basti under the Khandagiri police station. He had gone missing since Wednesday evening.

Manoj’s family members had been looking for him after lodging a missing complaint with Khandagiri police on Thursday. On Friday morning the deceased’s uncle and some locals detected the body in a bushy area close to the OUAT farm.

They then informed the police about the matter. Police sent Manoj’s body to Capital Hospital and registered a case of unnatural death in this connection.

“It is being suspected that he possibly came in contact with an electric pole and was electrocuted. However, investigation is on to ascertain whether there was any foul play,” said an officer of Bharatpur police station.

Police are also probing whether Manoj was addicted to intoxicants and if he possibly came in contact with an electric pole when he was in an inebriated state. Meanwhile, the family suspects foul play and has requested the police to probe the case from all angles.

In his complaint to Bharatpur police, Manoj’s elder brother Saroj alleged his body had injury marks and blood stains.