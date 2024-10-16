Family escapes unharmed as car catches fire on NH-16

BHUBANESWAR : A family from Bihar had a narrow escape after their car caught fire on NH-16 near Nayapalli Durga Mandap on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred while the family was en route to Rasulgarh from Khandagiri. While the exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, fire services personnel suspect it to be a case of short circuit.

Owner of the car said he along with his family was on a tour to the city from Puri. “The vehicle was also in a good condition. However, we noticed smoke emanating from the bonnet and hence vacated the car immediately. A fire broke out soon after and engulfed the entire vehicle,” he said.