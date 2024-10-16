Family escapes unharmed as car catches fire on NH-16

BHUBANESWAR : A family from Bihar had a narrow escape after their car caught fire on NH-16 near Nayapalli Durga Mandap on Tuesday evening.
The incident occurred while the family was en route to Rasulgarh from Khandagiri. While the exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, fire services personnel suspect it to be a case of short circuit.
Owner of the car said he along with his family was on a tour to the city from Puri. “The vehicle was also in a good condition. However, we noticed smoke emanating from the bonnet and hence vacated the car immediately. A fire broke out soon after and engulfed the entire vehicle,” he said.
Meanwhile, helping hand extended by city hotel Crown located close to the national highway, assisted fire services personnel in containing the blaze effectively and reducing the risk on other vehicles moving on the route.
Crown IHCL SeleQtions director Debasish Patnaik said swift action was taken after they came to know of the incident. “We laid down the hose pipes till the mishap spot immediately and also extinguished the fire to a significant extent using the hydrant,” Patnaik said.
Soon the fire services team reached the spot. The help from hotel Crown aided the fire personnel in dousing the flames effectively. Patnaik said the family travelling in the car was also brought to the hotel, consoled and offered best room for their stay in the night as they were heading to Bihar.