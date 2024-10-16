Odisha CM Majhi to hold two-day investors’ meet in Mumbai

BHUBANESWAR : Ahead of the mega investment summit Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025 in January, the state government will host a two-day investors’ meet in the country’s business capital Mumbai on October 18 and 19.
Sources said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will hold one-to-one interaction with some big industry honchos to firm up investment projects for the state. He is slated to attend India Chem 2024, the flagship event of the Ministry of Chemicals, on October 18 and the G2B meet the next day.
The Mumbai roadshow will be conducted nearly a fortnight after the state government organised an investors’ meet at New Delhi where the chief minister addressed ambassadors and senior diplomats from 34 countries. He also discussed with several industry leaders and delegation of industry bodies.
Minister for Industries Sampad Chandra Swain said a series of domestic and overseas roadshows have been planned in the run up to the Utkarsh Odisha summit on January 28 and 29.
“A high-level delegation of the Odisha government led by the chief minister will visit Mumbai to foster partnerships with business houses and attract investments by showcasing the opportunities available in the state. The CM will take part in the India Chem event in which the state is a sponsor,” he said.
Swain said more than 300 investors including leading industrialists from sectors like textile, garments and apparels, renewable energy, metal downstream and manufacturing have been invited for the roadshow.
Majhi is also expected to hold discussions with some leading investors in the steel sector and invite them to set up a mega steel plant in Keonjhar. The state government has already constituted a task force headed by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja to identify at least two locations in the home district of the CM for a mega steel plant.
After the Mumbai investors’ meet, similar domestic roadshows have been planned in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Chennai before the team Odisha embarks on an overseas trip to woo foreign direct investment in late November or early December.
CM to attend Haryana govt’s oath-taking
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will be on a four-day tour to Haryana and Maharashtra starting Wednesday. Majhi will attend the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-formed Haryana government in Chandigarh on October 17 and in the evening, he will attend a meeting of chief ministers of NDA-ruled states. The next day he will head to Mumbai and attend a conference on opportunities in the Indian chemicals and petrochemicals sector.