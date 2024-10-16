Odisha plans to establish 300 new branch post offices for banking services

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is likely to add 300 more branch post offices in this fiscal. The Ministry of Communications has sought proposals from the state for setting up post offices offering banking services in unbanked panchayats.

The state has 8,912 post offices, including 35 head post offices, 1,150 sub-post offices and 7,692 branch post offices, of which 12 head post offices, 373 sub-post offices and 2,936 branch offices are functioning in 13 Left Wing Extremism-hit districts.

Although the Odisha postal circle had proposed to open 900 branch post offices in 2023-24, the ministry had approved 416 offices, which have been made operational to provide banking services within five km radius.

Deputy divisional manager Satyabadi Biswal said a proposal to open 300 branch post offices in the state has been submitted to the ministry and once approved, the post offices will be opened in all 30 districts with a focus on unbanked panchayats.

The state has 4,373 unbanked panchayats and banking services by commercial banks continue to be a distant dream for most of the panchayats due to internet connectivity issues. At least 49 panchayats covering more than 350 villages are yet to be provided financial services either through banking correspondents or India Post Payments Bank (IPPB).