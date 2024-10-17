Supreme Court: SERCs not bound by government directives

BHUBANESWAR : In a significant judgment, the Supreme Court has ruled that state electricity regulatory commissions (SERCs) are not bound by the directions of the state or central government issued under Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud determined that the state regulatory commissions can only be guided by the directions issued by the state government under this provision, which in no way controls the functioning of the quasi-judicial body.

Section 108 of the Electricity Act stipulates that in the discharge of its functions, the state commission shall be guided by such directions in matters of policy involving public interest as the state government may provide in writing. If any question arises as to whether such a direction relates to a matter of policy involving public interest, the decision of the state government shall be final.

“This indicates that the state commission shall only be ‘guided’ by the directions issued by the state government and is not automatically bound by them,” the apex court ruled.