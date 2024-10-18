Case against me is a political conspiracy: Congress leader Ajoy Kumar

BHUBANESWAR : Senior Congress leader and the party’s Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar on Thursday said the case registered against him in Bharatpur police station was a political conspiracy to put him in trouble ahead of Jharkhand elections.

Kumar, a former MP and Jharkhand PCC president, is a frontrunner to be the Congress candidate from the Jamshedpur East Assembly segment.

Kumar along with former OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak and another leader have been booked by police on charges of defrauding a supplier of campaign vehicles and LED TVs to the tune of around Rs 1.42 crore. The complainant had alleged that they had finalised a deal of Rs 1.50 crore and paid him an advance of Rs 8 lakh before the elections in the state. However, they refused to pay him the rest of the money after the polls were over.

Describing the allegations against him as completely false, Kumar raised questions over the timing of the case registered against him. “According to the complainant this incident allegedly took place on June 20, but the FIR was lodged on October 12. Somebody must have advised him to approach the court to put me in trouble,” he said.

He told this paper that the complainant does not have any document or signature to prove there was a deal of any sort. “This is why FIR was not lodged by the Bharatpur police when he first approached some months back. This is all a part of political conspiracy against me,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pattanayak has shifted the blame to Kumar. “I do not have any idea about the funds which were directly handled by Kumar and the AICC. I was busy campaigning in my constituency,” he said.

Pattanayak lost from Nuapada constituency in the recent Assembly election.