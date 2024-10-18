Headless OERC, Odisha Lokayukta panel in a limbo

BHUBANESWAR : Even after four months of coming to power, the BJP government seems to be in no hurry to fill up several crucial positions that are lying vacant for a considerable period in at least four statutory bodies. Three of them have been rendered headless.

The Odisha Lokayukta, Odisha Information Commission (OIC) and Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) are without chairpersons for a period ranging from six months to one year.

Odisha Lokayukta, the anti-corruption ombudsman to inquire into allegations of corruption against public functionaries including chief minister, ministers, members of the legislature, officers and employees of the state government, has been rendered dysfunctional for more than six months.

Left with a lone member in retired IPS offcer and former director general of police Rajendra Prasad Sharma after retirement of chairperson Justice Ajit Singh and judicial member Justice BK Nayak in March followed by another member Debabrata Swain in April this year, the Lokayukta is unable to hear any case due to want of quorum. It requires at least two members, including a judicial member, to function.

The previous government had completed the procedure of constituting a search committee for selection of a chairperson and two members for the Lokayukta. The committee had recommended names to the selection committee headed by the chief minister. The other members of the committee include Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, leader of Opposition and Speaker of the Assembly.