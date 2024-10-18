Odisha seeks Rs 180 crore from Centre to complete PMAY-U housing units

BHUBANESWAR : The state government has sought an assistance of nearly Rs 180 crore from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to complete the ongoing projects under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), deadline of which is December 2024.

The central assistance has been sought under beneficiary-led construction (BLC), one of the components of PMAY-U projects in the state.

Sources in Odisha Urban Housing Mission (OUHM) said the funds for PMAY-U projects have depleted to such a level that payment to beneficiaries under BLC has been completely stopped leading to hue and cry at the ground level. Several urban local bodies have also expressed concern over unavailability of funds in taking up the pending projects.

The OUHM has apprised the MoHUA that disruption in payment to beneficiaries during monsoon and post-festive season is going to hit the physical progress of ongoing projects. Besides, non-release of funds could bring thousands of needy beneficiaries, whose housing units are in various stages of construction, in the grip of money lenders.

The OUHM underlined that with only two months left for the completion target of PMAY-U units, release of Rs 179.98 crore is essential for progress of the ongoing projects under BLC component.

The state had received a target of constructing more than two lakh houses under PMAY-U in different categories. However, construction of nearly 50,000 houses remained pending till July this year.