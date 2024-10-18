Youth found dead on rail tracks, family cries murder

BHUBANESWAR : A 23-year-old youth was found dead on railway tracks near Lingaraj station here on Thursday morning.

Government Railway Police (GRP) said initial investigation suggested that the youth allegedly ended his life by jumping in front of a train. The staff of Lingaraj railway station had reportedly spotted him in the wee hours but did not realise when he took the extreme step. “A case of unnatural death has been registered in this connection,” said an officer of GRP.

However, the youth’s family members alleged that he was in a relationship with a girl whose relatives murdered him on Wednesday night before dumping his body on the tracks. They also complained with Khandagiri police in this connection.

As per the complaint, the girl, her mother and sister visited the youth’s house in Sarakantara area on Wednesday night. They had a heated exchange with him over some matter.

“The youth’s family has alleged that relatives of the girl killed him. A case of murder has been registered and investigation is underway,” said an officer of Khandagiri police station.

Sources said the girl was reportedly upset after the youth withdrew some cash using her ATM card without her knowledge. Police said they are verifying the claims.