Odisha set for rapid growth in chemical and petrochemical sector: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR : The chemicals and petrochemicals sector in Odisha is set for an exponential growth, supported by the core sectors like steel and aluminum, and the state is well-positioned to play a key role in meeting the rising global demand, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Friday.

Addressing industry leaders and experts at IndiaChem 2024 in Mumbai, Majhi said, “Our chemicals and petrochemicals ecosystems are built on a solid foundation with presence of companies like IOCL, Paradeep Phosphates and IFFCO.

We are on the threshold of a new era of Purvodaya - the resurgence of eastern India. The state is poised to be at the forefront of this new journey towards a Viksit Bharat and play a key role in driving India’s industrial growth.”

With world-class infrastructure, Majhi said, the Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR) at Paradip is driving Odisha’s ambitions in this sector. Strategically located near the country’s largest port in terms of cargo volumes, this industrial hub integrates a robust supply chain, connecting industries to global markets.