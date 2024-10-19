Odisha set for rapid growth in chemical and petrochemical sector: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR : The chemicals and petrochemicals sector in Odisha is set for an exponential growth, supported by the core sectors like steel and aluminum, and the state is well-positioned to play a key role in meeting the rising global demand, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Friday.
Addressing industry leaders and experts at IndiaChem 2024 in Mumbai, Majhi said, “Our chemicals and petrochemicals ecosystems are built on a solid foundation with presence of companies like IOCL, Paradeep Phosphates and IFFCO.
We are on the threshold of a new era of Purvodaya - the resurgence of eastern India. The state is poised to be at the forefront of this new journey towards a Viksit Bharat and play a key role in driving India’s industrial growth.”
With world-class infrastructure, Majhi said, the Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR) at Paradip is driving Odisha’s ambitions in this sector. Strategically located near the country’s largest port in terms of cargo volumes, this industrial hub integrates a robust supply chain, connecting industries to global markets.
The chief minister informed that the state has already seen significant investments from leading companies in the chemicals and allied sectors like Grasim, Berger Paints, Shalimar Paints while plastic sector leaders like Supreme, Ashirvad, Astral, Syntex and Srichakra Polyplast have already expanded their operations, contributing to the growth of downstream industries and creating opportunities across the value chain.
“Key players in technical textiles like EPIC and MAS groups and specialty chemicals’ manufacturers like Eternis, Epsilon, Sanvira, Silox, Epigral, Himadri, Kiri and VCI chemicals have also found Odisha’s industry environment to be conducive for investment. These industries are helping Odisha build a diversified chemicals sector that caters to a wide range of industrial needs,” Majhi said.
Highlighting the focus areas, the chief minister said, the state government is promoting investments in technical textiles and recycling of by-products besides plastics and packaging, with specialty chemicals, which have increased demand in both domestic and international markets. Other priority sectors are pharma chemicals, anode and cathode chemicals for the expanding battery and electric vehicle markets and green fuel production to support the global shift towards cleaner energy, he said and invited investors to “invest in Odisha - invest in the future”.